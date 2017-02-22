Police Log: DUI, failure to appear, accident evasion

DUI

A 21-year-old Weston woman was charged on Feb. 11 at 3:49 a.m. with failure to drive in the established lane and driving under the influence while traveling northbound on Danbury Road, her car swerving from side to side.

Kathryn Brosnihan, of 18 Kettle Creek Road, Weston, was found to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, with an odor of alcohol in the car. She refused testing and was taken into custody. She was released on a promise to appear in court Feb. 21.

Failure to appear

A 32-year-old Redding resident was charged Feb. 17 at 10:48 a.m. with failure to appear in court on an original charge of operating under a suspended license and failure to return a license. The incident occurred in July of 2014.

Matty Schwartz, of 46 Dorothy Road, West Redding, came in on a warrant.

Schwartz was released on $500 bond. The court date was not available.

Evading accident scene

A 41-year-old Wilton man was arrested for making a false statement, reckless driving and evading on Feb. 18 at 12:45 p.m. after turning himself in on a warrant for evading the scene of a car crash on Jan. 22.

Jonathan Damast, of 9 Wilton Acres, sideswiped a car going northbound on Danbury Road and sped from the scene.

He was released on $5,000 bond with a court date of Feb. 28.

The Wilton Police Department responded to one call of domestic verbal abuse during the week of Feb. 14-21.