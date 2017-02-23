Senior Center News: Feb. 23

Free income tax help

The AARP program provides income tax preparation assistance for low- and middle-income taxpayers of all ages, with special attention to those 60 and older. Volunteers from AARP will be at the senior center on Monday, March 6, from 9 to noon to assist in tax preparation. No appointment is necessary.

Book discussion

On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Carol Kaelin will lead the discussion of Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow at the senior center. Alexander Hamilton by award-winning historian Ron Chernow fills a major gap in our understanding of the founding of the United States and of the founders themselves. Hamilton had as much, and perhaps more, of an impact on the early history of the United States than some of his better-known founding brethren. And he had an amazing life: an illegitimate birth in the Caribbean and an orphaned childhood; his role as George Washington’s chief of staff and the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary; his untimely death in a duel with Aaron Burr.

The discussion begins at 11; lunch is served at noon. Reservations: 203-834-6240.

Wilton Social Services

Wilton Social Services provides counseling, information, referral, and emergency financial assistance to Wilton residents. We encourage people to call our office at 203-834-6238 to discuss our services. Confidentiality is assured.

State and federal programs designed to assist individuals and families during difficult economic times include fuel assistance, nutritional assistance, emergency financial assistance, and Medicare savings programs.

Heating assistance — The Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) provides energy assistance grants for heat to households with income no greater than 60% of the State Median Income, e.g. individual, $33,881; couple, $43,305; and family of four, $65,155. Asset limits are $15,000 for homeowners and $12,000 for renters. Retirement accounts are not counted as assets for those under the age of 59 ½.

Operation Fuel provides a one-time grant of $500 to eligible low-income households. The program also assists with non-heat utility bills that are overdue. Income limits are the same as CEAP. There is no asset test.

Apply for either program through Wilton Social Services by calling Sarah Muccio at 203-843-6238 for an appointment.

Transportation — Town-to-Town is an inter-town, door-to-door medical transportation service. There is no age limitation, but users must be medically certified as disabled (temporary or permanent) and unable to use other forms of transportation. Vehicles are wheelchair-lift-equipped. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. The disabled pay $5 each way when they cross one town line; $7.50 each way when they cross two or more town lines. For more information and to obtain an application, call Lauren Hughes at 203-834-6238 or go online to norwalktransit.com/pdfs/ntdADA_forweb2.pdf.

Medicare Part D — Anyone who turns 65 after Jan. 1, 2017, is eligible to enroll in Medicare Part D, the Medicare prescription drug plan. In order to avoid a penalty (a penalty which you will pay for the remainder of your Medicare life), call Wilton Social Services for an appointment within 60 days of your birthday. We will help you choose a plan using a computer-based program that enables you to compare the numerous plans available. Call Lauren Hughes at 203-834-6238. You may also call the state CHOICES Program at 800-994-9422 and a trained counselor will assist you.

In addition, anyone turning 65 who is new to Medicare and interested in learning about the Medigap/supplemental insurance option or who is retiring and losing existing coverage can meet with Lauren Hughes to discuss available options. Call 203-834-6238 to make an appointment.

Coming events

Friday, Feb. 24, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge with Michael Hess.

Monday, Feb. 27, 9:30, Nod Hill Soap Workshop; 10:30, Line Dance Fusion with Beatriz Araujo; 11:30, Nature’s Sketchbook; 12, Movie; 1, Encore Bridge.

Tuesday, Feb. 28, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Ericksson; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11, Book Discussion with Carol Kaelin; 12, Lunch; 12:30 to 2, Blood Pressure Screening at Village Market; 12:30, Mah Jongg with Kay Chann; 1, Studio Knitting with Lizabeth Doty; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House; 3, Stay at Home Movie, “Chocolat.”

Wednesday, March 1, 9:30, Sewing at Ogden House; 10, Comstock Writers; 10, Watercolors; 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, Mah Jongg; 1, Duplicate Bridge with Lois Bruce.

Thursday, March 2, 10, Portraiture with Martha Talburt; 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11 to 12, Blood Pressure Screening; 12, Lunch; 12:30, Colored Pencils with Martha Talburt; 12:45, Bingo; 2, Encore Presentation with Karen Birck.