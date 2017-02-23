Library Lines: Feb. 23

Globe-trotting through ancestry

The Wilton Economic Commission and the library are celebrating the town’s diversity with a fun Where in the World event at the library this weekend. Children and their families can come in to the library and mark a giant wall map indicating where their ancestors came from covering the globe from A to Z, i.e., Afghanistan to Zimbabwe and all the countries in-between. While they are here, the kids can create paper quilt squares based on their heritage. The map will be in the gallery throughout the weekend of Feb. 25 and 26, and supplies for the craft will be in the Children’s Library. The map and the quilt will then be moved into the Children’s Library. There is no registration; families are invited to drop by Saturday, from 10 to 5, and Sunday, from 1 to 5.

Puppy love

Children who are independent readers can practice their reading skills in the Tales to Tails program on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 11 to noon. It’s a great time for children to curl up with a favorite book and a great dog that sits quietly listening to the stories. The gentle therapy dogs are from ROAR (Ridgefield Operation Animal Rescue). Registration is required for this free program.

Connecticut’s identity examined

The second session of the Wilton Library and Wilton Historical Society’s Scholarly Series — Finding Our Place: Evolving American Identity brings Amy Trout to the library on Sunday, Feb. 25, from 4 to 5:30. She will present Connecticut and the Federal Art Project: Idealism and Identity during the 1930s, discussing Connecticut’s identity during the decade of the Depression. Trout has been the curator of the Connecticut River Museum in Essex, Conn., since 2008. See registration link for more speaker details and additional topics and dates. An informal reception will follow the talk. Registration is recommended.

New entrepreneurial series

As a continuation of its recently announced business community outreach program, Wilton Library is providing a three-part series aimed at the freelancers and entrepreneurs in the community. The workshops are geared towards people with variable income, who work for themselves or own their own businesses. The series will be led by Galia Gichon, an independent personal finance expert on three separate Thursdays in March, from 8 to 10 a.m. In the first session, Finance Fundamentals for Freelancers and Entrepreneurs, on March 2, attendees will learn business models that turn ideas into revenue, scale current resources, learn how to project realistic assumptions and which ratios or key numbers to regularly track. The second session is Financial Modeling and Monetization, on March 16; the final session on March 30 is Finance and Marketing, and is part lecture and part “roll-up-your-sleeves” practical application. There is no charge for the series. Registration is highly recommended.

What a pain!

The next program in the Get Well, Stay Well health literacy series presented by Western Connecticut Health Network and Wilton Library is Managing Joint Pain on Thursday, March 2, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Orthopedic surgeons Dr. Mark J. Fletcher and Dr. Nicholas V. Polifroni will discuss the prevention of joint pain as well as causes and symptoms. In addition to providing tips on managing joint pain, they will discuss various treatment options which are determined by the cause of the pain. The program will be moderated by Wilton Library trustee Saras Nair, M.D., who was previously chairman of the Pathology Department at Norwalk Hospital. There is no charge for the program. Registration is recommended. See the registration link for more details.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336 and Teen Services at 203-762-6342.