Low-flying inspection of electric lines

Residents may see a blue and silver or blue and white helicopter flying fairly low overhead this week or next. It is Eversource conducting aerial inspections of high-voltage electrical equipment on rights-of-way throughout Connecticut.

The helicopter will fly over 98 towns, including Wilton, in a semi-annual survey. It is equipped with heat-sensing, infrared scanning technology which can detect potential equipment issues before they occur.

Weather-permitting, the aerial inspections will begin Wednesday, Feb. 22 and continue through March 1. They will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The blue and silver helicopter carries tail # N1431W, and blue and white helicopter has tail # N411DD.