Tolerance proclamation is pointless

To the Editors:

I am trying to understand what happened in Wilton that we are suddenly consumed with tolerance and inclusion. Did Wilton pass through the tail of a toxic comet? Did something get put in the water? What is it that magically changed everyone in Wilton so that we now have to worry about being civil and tolerant?

For me personally, I don’t need a pointless proclamation to encourage me to continue to be civil. I don’t need a pointless proclamation to remind me to be inclusive and tolerant. I don’t need a pointless proclamation to urge me to continue volunteering for civic organizations and to help others. And most of all, I don’t need our board of selectmen wasting more than 30 seconds on this pointless proclamation when there are actual problems to solve.

Paul Lourd

Old Boston Road, Feb. 20