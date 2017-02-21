Track: McCormick runs to victory at State Open

Morgan McCormick added to her already impressive list of titles with a victory in the 3200 meters at Monday’s State Open track and field championships at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

The Wilton junior lowered her season-best time by about four and half seconds with a 10:56.49, for a three-second win over runner-S up Bridgid Selfors of Mercy.

McCormick accounted for all 10 Wilton points, as the Warriors finished tied for 11th in the team standings.

Last fall, McCormick won FCIAC, Class L and State Open titles in cross country, and now has repeated that trifecta in the 3200 in winter track.

The Wilton boys team finished tied for 37th with two points, thanks to a fifth-place finish in the 1600 meters by Aaron Breene, in a season-best time of 2:33.94.

The only other Warrior to qualify for the Open individually was Chris Colbert, who placed eighth in 300 meters with a season-best 36.74.

Wilton’s best finish in the relays came in the girls 4×800, as the team of Lily Kealy, McCormick, Nina Mellin and Elizabeth Healy placed 11th in 10:03.71.

The Warriors were 17th the 4×200 relay (1:5459) with the team of Andreen Reid, Tatum Kelly, Anna Sherman and Ashley Vitarelli; and 17th in the 4×400 relay (4:19.09) with the team of Bianca Reuter, Meri Santomero, Healy and Julia Vitarelli.