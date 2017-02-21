Wilton Bulletin

How to respond to an overdose: Narcan info, training session to be held in Norwalk

February 21, 2017

Aa training session and demonstration on how to acquire and administer Narcan and discuss legislative efforts and other resources to combat the opioid crisis will be held on Tuesday, March 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the South Norwalk Library, 10 Washington Street. The event, hosted by State Representatives Gail Lavielle, Fred Wilms and Terrie Wood (who represents part of Darien and Rowayton), is sponsored by the Human Services Council & Silver Hill Hospital

Free Narcan kits will be distributed courtesy of Silver Hill Hospital.

This event is open to the public.

For more information, please contact the representatives: 800-842-1423

Gail.Lavielle@housegop.ct.gov

Fred.Wilms@housegop.ct.gov

Terrie.Wood@housegop.ct.gov

