Coping skills for children

By Wilton Bulletin on February 20, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Happenings, Lead News, Religion · 0 Comments

Social worker Leslie Cohen-Rubury will give a presentation on The Gift of Coping Skills: Helping to Build Your Child’s Resiliency (and Restore Your Sanity) on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m., at Temple B’nai Chaim in Georgetown. The event, is free and open to all.

Children need coping skills when they face disappointment. This includes anything from not making a team, not getting a good grade, not being invited to a party, not getting to go to a friend’s house, to having to deal with limits on their screen time and technology usage. This interactive presentation will use real-life everyday situations in which coping is needed. Participants will leave with practical suggestions, skills and possibly a new perspective.

In addition to being a licensed social worker, Cohen-Rubury has a master’s in special education. She has 35 years experience working with families and children in school and community settings, and a private practice in Redding.

Temple B’nai Chaim is at 82 Portland Avenue, in Wilton. Information: templebnaichaim.org/

