Wrestling: Wilton qualifies four for State Open

The Wilton High wrestling team will be sending four wrestlers to the State Open for the second year in a row, after they all recorded top-six finishes at last Saturday’s Class L championships at Bristol Eastern High School.

Three wrestlers — juniors Nick Rende and Zach Zeyher, and sophomore Travis Longo — qualified for the Open for the second straight year (Rende for the third straight year). Junior Finn McGovern will be making his first trip to the State Open.

The four State Open qualifiers tied last year’s team record.

The Warriors finished ninth in Class L with 85 points, the second-best finish in program history.

Longo and Rende both finished third in their weight classes, while Zeyher placed fourth and McGovern was fifth.

The State Open will begin in Friday and conclude Saturday at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

At 106 pounds, Longo — seeded second — finished the Class L tourney with a 4-1 record (two pins). His only loss came in the semifinals, a tough 3-2 decision to Chris Trelli of Bristol Central. He defeated Bryce Beebe of Bristol Eastern in the consolation finals, 6-0.

Rende, the third seed, went 4-1 (with two pins) at 126 pounds. After winning his first two matches, he lost to second-seeded Tyler Sung of New Canaan, 14-3, in the semifinals. In the third-place match, he won a 9-2 decision over Austin Robertson of Fitch.

At 170 pounds, Zeyer, the top seed, went 3-2 with one pin. He lost a heartbreaking 5-4 decision in the semifinals to fifth-seeded Okotie Ikani of Hall. In the consolation finals, he lost another one-point decision, this time 2-1 to Nick Garoffolo of Immaculate/Joel Barlow.

McGovern, wrestling at 113 pounds, was seeded sixth. After a loss in the quarterfinals, he won two wrestleback matches before losing in the consolation semifinals. He bounced back to win a 3-2 decision over Dylan Brochard of Daniel Hand in the fifth-place match. McGovern finished the day 4-2 with two pins.

Another highlight at the tourney was provided by Sabrina Hartz at 132 pounds. In her first match Hartz, seeded 22nd, rallied from 4-1 down to pin 11th-seeded Samuel Lambert of Fitch in the third period for her first win of the season.

Three other Warriors notched wins at the meet and finished with 1-2 records — Jacob Robb (160 pounds), Griffin Morris (182) and Ethan Helman (195).