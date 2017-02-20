Urgent care center goes ‘red’

During the month of February, AFC Urgent Care is partnering with the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign. Everyone who donates $5 or more will be entered into a drawing for a massage from Massage Green Spa in Norwalk or a gift card from Outback Steakhouse in Wilton.

“The fact is, Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women and we at AFC feel it is important to bring awareness and help stop this disease,” the organization said in a press release. “We are hoping this encourages more people to come in and make a donation.”

The staff all wore red on Valentine’s Day to show their support for women with heart disease and stroke.

“We are proud to be able to take care of the people in our neighborhoods, and at the same time, contribute to the local communities and keep our families healthy and happy,” the release said.

AFC Urgent Care Norwalk is at 607 Main Avenue just north of the DMV and is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. No appointments are needed and most insurances are accepted.

Information: afcurgentcarenorwalk.com, facebook.com/afcurgentcarenorwalk, or 203-845-9100.