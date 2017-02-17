Obituary: Arthur Edward Malcarney, 75

Long-time Wilton resident Arthur Edward Malcarney, husband of Rosemarie Malcarney, died peacefully at his home from pancreatic cancer on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. He was 75 years old.

Born on Jan. 17, 1942, in Camden, N.J., he was the son of the late Arthur and Anita Malcarney. He grew up in Haddonfield, N.J., and attended St. Joseph’s University in Pennsylvania.

After serving in the Air Force, he went on to receive an MBA from Rutgers University and became a senior executive at various companies in the garment industry, including Exquisite Form and Warnaco. He was active in Wilton youth sports, including the Wilton Soccer Association and was instrumental in starting the girls’ travel soccer program in Wilton. He retired in 2000 and spent his time cooking regularly at the Open Door soup kitchen, teaching CCD at St. Joseph’s Parish in Norwalk, and playing tennis.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rosemarie, his children Bryan Malcarney and his family, Tamsen, Fiona, Geneva and Mathilda, and Kristin Malcarney and her family, Eric, Benjamin and Matthew Winograd. He is also survived by his brothers Courtney and Ronald of Haddonfield.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Feb. 4 at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Wilton.

Donations in his memory may be made to: The Katie Swaney Foundation, a family foundation benefitting pediatric cancer patients, 2644 Capitol Trail, Dept. 377 Ste 300, Newark, DE 19711; The Open Door Shelter, 4 Merritt Street, Norwalk, CT 06854; or Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, P.O. Box 489, Wilton, CT 06897.