On Saturday, Feb. 18, due to the funeral for Philip Reeves being held at St. Matthew’s Church on New Canaan Road (Rt. 106), residents are asked to use alternate routes between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

New Canaan Road will be closed between Belden Hill Road and Old Boston Road from 10:15 to 10:45, with detour signs posted and Wilton CERT available.

Vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be heavy in this area between 9 and 1. Police advise using caution when traveling.