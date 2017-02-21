High school jazz symposium is Friday

The 41st annual Wilton High School Jazz Symposium will be held on Friday, Feb. 24, starting at 3:30.

This free event will take place in Wilton High School’s Little Theater and will be open to the public.

The first session starts at 3:30 and ends at 5:30. The second session starts at 6:30 and ends at 9.

In addition to performances by WHS Jazz Bands I and II, there will be performances from several other area high school jazz bands, including Weston, Norwalk, and Brien McMahon.

“It is always excellent to have student musicians perform for each other in an educationally focused, non-competitive setting,” Loafman says. “The students will always learn a great deal by performing and listening to each other.”

In total, approximately 100 passionate young jazz musicians are expected to assemble for the event to entertain and share their talents. Musical selections will range in style from traditional big band swing to Latin to ballads to contemporary jazz.

This event also will feature a special guest performance at 8:30 by the Berkshire Jazz Orchestra. This regional jazz group — comprised of active performers and educators from all over Fairfield County — has been playing selections from the great jazz bands such as Buddy Rich, Maynard Ferguson, Woody Herman, Stan Kenton, Glenn Miller and Tommy Dorsey since 1987.