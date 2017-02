The following property transactions were recorded in the office of Town Clerk Lori Kaback from Feb. 10 through Feb. 16, 2017.

149 Dudley Road: Christopher T. Keenan, to Size Capital Management LLC, $2,000,000.

51 Graenest Ridge Road: lot 51 and lot 27, Jesse M. Fink and Elizabeth Mitchell Fink, to Bruce D. Martin and Electra C. Martin, $2,550,000.

27 Overidge Lane: lot 1, James Mellin, to Marc S. Diagonale and Jennifer Diagonale, $785,000.