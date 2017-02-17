Donations sought for paramedic

Dennis Finneran, a Norwalk Hospital paramedic, who has served in Wilton with the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps (WVAC), has been hospitalized since having unexpected heart surgery on Feb. 3. According to EMT Nancy Capelle of Wilton, the complex surgery was plagued with complications resulting in two additional surgeries. He is in critical but stable condition at St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Finneran has been an EMS professional for more than 30 years working in southwestern Connecticut and New York City. “Through this career Dennis has touched the lives of thousands of patients and coworkers alike, including many Wilton residents and all members of WVAC,” Capelle said.

Finneran is the sole provider for his wife, three daughters and son, and will now be out of work for an extended period of time.

A GoFundMe page has been set up asking for donations to help cover unexpected medical expenses and to assist his family through this difficult time.

As of Friday, Feb. 17, more than 240 donations have been pledged amounting to more than $26,000.

The page can be reached at https://www.gofundme.com/dennis-finneran-support-fund.