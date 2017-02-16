Wilton travel basketball scoreboard

Wilton Basketball Association travel teams had the following results in recent action:

Girls Travel

Sixth grade

Fairfield 27, Wilton 26

The Wilton sixth grade girls Blue team, sponsored by the Little Pub, lost a hard-fought game to a tough Fairfield team, 27-26, on Saturday. The Warriors came out aggressively and were leading 6-5 at the end of the first quarter. The girls were led on offense by Mary Scally with 9 points and Kelly Holmgren with 6 points. Molly Snow, Kendall Scholz, Lucy Corry, Ava Fasano, and Sawyer Pendergast each contributed to the scoring. Emerson Patillo and Heather Plowright played tough defense throughout.

Sunday’s game against Stamford was cancelled due to the weather.

Seventh grade

Wilton 19, Westport 17

Wilton 33, Weston 7

The Wilton seventh grade girls team, sponsored by Pinocchio Pizza, won both of its league games last weekend. They defeated Westport by a score of 19-17 on Friday night. On Saturday, Wilton overwhelmed Weston by 33-7. Wilton girls are now 8-0 in their FCBL competition.

Friday’s game against Westport was a close contest. Wilton led for most of the game but could not put Westport away until the very last shot. Wilton’s defense dominated the night, with Leah Martins coming up with numerous steals. Bella Andjelkovic, Erin Floyd and Ellie Coffey collected rebound after rebound and kept Westport with a very low scoring percentage. Wilton handled Westport’s fullcourt press well, with Amelia Hughes and Grace Williams keeping control of the ball and transitioning into offense with efficient passing.

Saturday’s game against Weston was a much easier contest, with Wilton dominating from start to finish on both sides of the floor. Wilton played fullcourt press for most of the game with its signature aggressive defense. Wilton scored at will with Catherine Dineen, Katie Umphred and Gracie Kaplan converting on some terrific fast breaks. The game was finished four minutes early because of the fire alarm at Weston High School.

Lastly, and unfortunately, Wilton team will play the rest of the season without one of its best players, Ellie Copley, who injured her ankle and will have to cheer her teammates on from the sidelines.

Eighth grade

Fairfield 35, Wilton 18

The Wilton eighth grade girls team hosted the Fairfield Liberty at Middlebrook Gym last Saturday. Wilton started the game with Lily Umphred, Grace Cahill, Fiona O’Brien, Christina O’Sullivan and Callie Judelson on the court. It was a tight defensive battle for the first four minutes of play until Fairfield took a four-point lead. Umphred answered with a layup, off an assist from Grace Cahill. Umphred quickly scored again with an assist by Fiona O’Brien. Christina Sullivan blocked a shot at the end of the first period.

Alexis Castaldi and Megan Koziolkowsky played strong defense against a relentless Fairfield team, who started to rain down three-point shots from the perimeter after being denied access to the paint. Callie Judelson scored one of two foul attempts as Fairfield got into foul trouble. Judelson was also very strong on the boards and scored a total of 7 points in the game. Caitlin Greeff also was fouled by the physical play from Fairfield and end up on the stripe, making one of two attempts. The first half ended with Fairfield increasing its lead to 20-8.

In the third period Wilton came out strong with Marygrace DelliSanti stealing the ball and going coast to coast to score a layup. This layup sparked the team into a scoring run in which Umphred, Judelson and DelliSanti all scored baskets, along with Koziolkowsky’s great ball movement at point guard, to get Wilton within six points. Grace Cahill and Fiona O’Brien continued to harass the Fairfield shooters, but the lead was too great as the time ran out. Reilly Eaton was still out with an injury, but came out to support her team. Umphred was high scorer for Wilton with eight points.

Boys Travel

Fourth grade

Wilton 41, Stamford JCC 13

The Wilton fourth grade boys Future Warriors, sponsored by Diamond Deli, won their basketball game last weekend vs. Stamford JCC. The Future Warriors were clicking on all cylinders. They started off extremely fast on offense and with stifling defense to a open the game on a 20-5 run before halftime. The offense was led by Liam McKiernan with 10 points and 6 assists, Jack Schwartz with 8 points, Ryan Luchetta with 6 points and 2 assists and Luke Ginsburg with 6 points. Stamford JCC tried to mount a comeback in the second half but Wilton’s defense maintained its intensity, led by Luke Perna with 3 steals and 4 points, Mason Andrews with 4 rebounds, Cael Dexter with 4 points and 3 rebounds, Liam Murphy with 2 points and 5 rebounds, and Jack Schwartz with a impressive 10 rebounds.

5th/6th grade

Wilton 64, Bridgeport RT 57

The Wilton 56ers finish off their regular season league play with a 7-2 record, after a victory over Bridgeport RT YMCA last Saturday.

The game kept everyone on the edge of their seats as the two teams traded baskets throughout the first half. These top-ranked, evenly-matched squads displayed their scrappiness as they fought for dominance. Andrew Roth (16 points) opened the game for Wilton and set an aggressive tone charging to the basket for a layup. Bridgeport immediately returned and the two teams were fully engaged in a race to the victory. Bailey Finn’s (18 points) powerful under-the-basket work kept Wilton in the game. Additionally, great defensive plays by Andre Wiest kept the game close. Harrison Lent (2 points), Colin Tsai, Declan Brokaw, Wyatt Jones and Kyle Roesser all slowed Bridgeport with quick reacting defense. At the half, Wilton led 27-26.

The battle continued in the second half with the teams trading baskets, with Bridgeport up 41-40 after three quarters. With five minutes left, only two points separated the teams. Strong rebounds by Jefferson Mitchell (9 points), nimble dribbling by Spencer Liston (6 points), and a crucial basket by Michael Byrnes (2 points) put Wilton out in front, 55-49, with three minutes to go. As the clock ran down, Wilton was finally able extend its lead, 59-51. However, Bridgeport doubled its intensity and closed the game to four points with 25 seconds to go. It was left to Michael Wall (11 points) to seal Wilton’s win with his two clutch free throws, followed by a return trip to the line where he sunk two more.

Seventh grade

Wilton 69, Bridgeport-Orcutt 68 (OT)

The Wilton seventh grade boys team, sponsored by Servco, won a triple OT thriller last weekend. They played a hard-fought game against the previously undefeated Bridgeport-Orcutt team. This was a critical win for the Warriors as it put them in the top bracket for the upcoming playoffs.

The Warriors were missing one of their key scorers and shot blockers in Max Andrews and coach Cunningham was looking for the boys to step up. Rise to the occasion they did. Craig Hyzy scored the first basket for Wilton and never looked back. He was a force throughout the game, scoring 25 points and draining five 3-pointers. A hearty breakfast was certainly served that morning, as brother Kevin Hyzy played some tenacious defense and had 2 steals, 3 rebounds and 9 hard-fought points.

The Wilton boys all contributed and knew what was at stake. They put in a gritty performance, leading throughout all four periods. After a 19-14 Wilton first period, the boys pushed to extend the lead by 9 points going into halftime with a 33-24 lead. Parker Woodring (4 points, 4 rebounds), Zarius Eusebe (2 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds), Matt Giller (5 points, 7 rebounds, 1 steal) and Dillon Mannix (1 assist, 1 rebound, 1 steal) set the tone in the second period. A more uptempo pace and pressure on the offensive boards were contributing factors. Zarius ran the court, driving and dishing 5 assists and grabbing 5 big rebounds. Max Silva was steady throughout the game, adding 5 points and a rebound.

Bridgeport-Orcutt regrouped at halftime and came back with a little attitude and fullcourt pressure. Over the next two periods they would outscore the Warriors and reduce the scoring margin to zero, eventually tying the game at 54-54 with a big 3-pointer with 5.4 seconds in regulation.

What Bridgeport_Orcutt didn’t see coming was Connor Cummings. With Max Andrews out, Cummings knew he needed to play extra large and he did, controlling the paint with 17 rebounds and a steal. On the offensive end, Connor put up 19 critical points, none more important than the final two points. With 10 seconds left in the third overtime, Wilton called a TO and put in an inbounds play. Connor was on the receiving end of a beautiful pass by Zarius and with a soft touch off the glass the game was over.

7th/8th grade

Wilton 68, Redding-Easton 47

The Wilton seventh and eighth grade boys team, sponsored by Abercrombie, Burns, McKiernan & Company Insurance, Inc., kicked off the weekend last Friday with a 68-47 win against Redding-Easton in a non-league game.

Wilton jumped out to a big lead early behind the 3-point sharp shooting of Sam Strazza (15 points, 3 assists, 2 steals, 4 rebounds) and didn’t look back. The court leadership of Ben Wiener (7 points, 3 assists, 1 steal) and Jimmie McKiernan (4 points, 3 assists, 2 steals) controlled the tempo of the game and they fed the big guns in the middle, John Stanley (10 points, 1 steal) and John McMahon (7 points) who made their presence felt in the paint. Wilton had a 41-14 lead going into the half.

In the second half, Wilton didn’t let up. AJ Preisano (6 points), EJ Fasano (7 points, 2 assists, 2 rebounds, 1 steal) and Davis Cote (5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal), contributed on the offensive side of the ball while the aggressive defensive of Andre “Howie” Long (4 points, 3 rebounds), Dylan Smith (3 points, 3 rebounds), Jack Lynch (3 rebounds, 1 block) and Jermaine Vincent II (3 assists, 3 steals, 1 block) helped Wilton close out the game with a lopsided victory.

Wilton 48, Bridgeport 45

Coming off of an impressive Friday night victory, Wilton headed into Saturday night’s game on a high note and ready to face another non-league opponent in Smilow Burroughs-Bridgeport.

Bridgeport came out fast, hitting two big 3-pointers and taking an early 18-15 first-quarter lead. The second quarter proved to be a different story as Wilton slowly started to take control behind the outside shooting of EJ Fasano, who hit three shots from beyond the arc and finished with 11 points. Bridgeport was limited to one-shot opportunities all game because Davis Cote owned the glass. His aggressive play lead to 10 points and 10 rebounds. Wilton’s big men John Stanley (6 points), John McMahon (8 points), and Andre Long (2 points) were strong as usual in the middle but Bridgeport didn’t go away. Going into halftime, Wilton held onto a slim 29-27 lead.

In the third quarter Wilton’s frontcourt led by Ben Wiener (3 points), Jimmie McKiernan (1 steal), Sam Strazza (3 points) and AJ Preisano (2 points) controlled and distributed the ball with perfection and Wilton grew their lead (42-34) heading into the fourth quarter.

However, Bridgeport did not go away and hit several shots in the paint to keep the game close in the final quarter. But Wilton’s overall team aggressiveness and lockdown defense, led by Jermaine Vincent II (6 points, 1 steal, 1 block), Jack Lynch (1 steal) and Dylan Smith, proved to be too much as Wilton held on for a close 48-45 victory.

Eighth grade

Wilton 64, West Hartford 50

The Wilton eighth grade boys, sponsored by Tavern on 7, defeated the first-place team in the FCBL A North division, West Hartford, 64-50. Josh White paced the offense with 12 points, including 5-for-6 from the free throw line. Trevor Martines scored 11 points from multiple drives to the basket and Owen Lillis scored 10 points, including 2-for-3 from downtown. Michael Coffey had 9 points and 10 rebounds. Rounding out the scoring was Matt Gulbin with 7 points, Mack Kepner, Chase Autore, and Alex Cocoros all scoring 4 points, and Sean Sullivan (3 points) hitting one from deep.

Wilton 51, Ridgefield 47 (OT)

Wilton defeated Ridgefield in overtime, 51-47. Wilton got off to a hot start led by Sullivan’s 6 points (3-for-3), taking an eight-point lead into halftime. Wilton went cold in the second half, while Ridgefield got hot from beyond the arc. Wilton’s man-to-man defense, sparked by Kepner’s four steals and Matt Murphy’s three blocked shots, shut Ridgefield down in the end of regulation and overtime. In the extra session, White (7 points) scored on a driving layup immediately, followed by a traditional three-point play by Martines (11 points). Lillis (13 points including 2-for-3 from deep) sealed the win with a made free throw with four seconds remaining. Rounding out the scoring was Gulbin (5 points), Murphy (4 points, 8 rebounds), Cocoros (3 points) and Kepner (2 points).

Wilton is now 23-5 on the season.