Boys basketball: McMahon downs Wilton with second-half surge

Brien McMahon outscored the Wilton High boys basketball team 42-23 in the second half to post a 70-57 win on Wednesday night in Norwalk.

The loss dropped the Warriors to 13-4 overall and 10-4 in the FCIAC.

Despite the loss, Wilton still holds the second seed for the FCIAC playoffs, with two regular-season games left.

The Warriors travel to Danbury (11-6, 8-5) on Monday for a 2 p.m. game, before ending the regular season with its Senior Night game at home next Wednesday at 7 against Fairfield Ludlowe.

The Senators (13-5, 9-5) are fifth in the FCIAC standings.

On Wednesday, Wilton went into halftime leading by six, 34-28. The Senators outscored the Warriors in the third quarter, 17-6, to take a 45-40 lead, and then pulled away in the fourth quarter for the 13-point win.

Matt Kronenberg led Wilton with 22 points, including two 3-pointers, while Kyle Maatallah (12 points) and Drew Connolly (11 points) also scored in double figures. Scott Cunningham had five points and Sean Breslin three points, with two points each from Jack Wood, Joe Pozzi and Kyle Phillips.

Matt Saint-Louis paced McMahon with 27 points.