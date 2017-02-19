Wilton Bulletin

Au pairs learn fire safety

By Wilton Bulletin on February 19, 2017 in Lead News, Police & Fire, Social News · 0 Comments

Wilton Deputy Fire Marshal Kevin Plank presented a fire safety seminar on Feb. 8 to au pairs from Wilton, Weston, Redding, Ridgefield, and Pound Ridge, N.Y. The au pairs heard a discussion on kitchen fire safety, home exit drills, keeping young children safe from a fire, and escaping from a fire. They also received a tour of the firehouse and went home with brochures to share with their host families and children.

The event was organized by community counselors Margret Greene and Beverly Resnick. The au pairs are between 18 and 26 years old and come from over 60 different countries through Au Pair in America.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Wilton nutritionist will talk healthy dieting with seniors
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress