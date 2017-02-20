Wilton artist curates exhibition

Wilton artist Malu Tan will curate and participate in A Life in Color, an art exhibition celebrating Women’s History Month. The show takes place Feb. 26 through March 30 at the Iona College Arts Center in New Rochelle, N.Y.

The exhibition features the work of four women: Tan, Hilda Demsky, Kat Evans, and Joyce Wenglowski.

“This mid-winter exhibition will lift you out of the chilly winter blues,” Tan said of the colorful show.

There will be an opening reception on Thursday, March 2, from 6 to 8 p.m., and a gallery talk on Thursday, March 23, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Information: 914-637-7796 or iona.edu/artscouncil.