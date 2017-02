The Norwalk-Wilton chapter of AARP will meet Thursday, Feb. 23, at 12:30, at Gallaher’s Mansion in Cranbury Park, 300 Grumman Avenue, Norwalk.

The guest speaker will be Wilton nutritionist Loryn Galardi. She will discuss a correct diet for senior citizens and cholesterol-lowering foods.

The group will take up a collection for PAWS — the Pet Animal Welfare Society — which needs dog and cat food, bleach, paper towels, and similar items.