Wilton Bulletin

Youth orchestra performs in Clune Center

By Wilton Bulletin on February 22, 2017 in Lead News, Social News · 0 Comments

The Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra will present its winter concert on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 4 p.m. in the Clune Center at Wilton High School, 395 Danbury Road. Among those performing will be Wilton student musicians Johnny Shiller, cello; Jason Garrelick, trombone; Fiona O’Halloran, trumpet; Krithika Natarajan, violin; and Vishnu Duriseti, alto saxophone.

The concert will feature performances by the three ensembles, comprised of 100 young musicians from 12 towns in Connecticut and New York. The Symphony Orchestra will present Mendelssohn’s Overture to Ruy Blas and Copland’s Appalachian Spring.

The Wind Ensemble will open the concert with Barnum and Bailey’s Favorite March and the gypsy themes from Slavia, followed by the String Ensemble with a program including classical pieces by Schubert, Haydn and Mozart. All three ensembles will join together in a closing performance of Gershwin’s An American in Paris.

Tickets for the concert are $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 12, and will be available at the door on the day of the event.

Information: wctyo.org.

Tags:

Previous Post Education board meeting rescheduled Next Post Low-flying inspection of electric lines
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress