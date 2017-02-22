Youth orchestra performs in Clune Center

The Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra will present its winter concert on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 4 p.m. in the Clune Center at Wilton High School, 395 Danbury Road. Among those performing will be Wilton student musicians Johnny Shiller, cello; Jason Garrelick, trombone; Fiona O’Halloran, trumpet; Krithika Natarajan, violin; and Vishnu Duriseti, alto saxophone.

The concert will feature performances by the three ensembles, comprised of 100 young musicians from 12 towns in Connecticut and New York. The Symphony Orchestra will present Mendelssohn’s Overture to Ruy Blas and Copland’s Appalachian Spring.

The Wind Ensemble will open the concert with Barnum and Bailey’s Favorite March and the gypsy themes from Slavia, followed by the String Ensemble with a program including classical pieces by Schubert, Haydn and Mozart. All three ensembles will join together in a closing performance of Gershwin’s An American in Paris.

Tickets for the concert are $20 for adults, $10 for seniors and children under 12, and will be available at the door on the day of the event.

Information: wctyo.org.