Winter is chowder time

During the winter months, a hearty soup or chowder was just what a Colonial girl or boy would have craved at meal time. That’s just what children attending the Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids program at the Wilton Historical Society on Saturday, Feb. 25, will learn to make.

During the program that runs from 11 to 12:30, children in fourth through eighth grade will learn about different kinds of chowder from museum educator Lola Chen and how to prepare a creamystyle New England version. While the food is prepared, they hear about Colonial manners, morals and way of life.

The fee for members is $10; $15 for non-members. Register by emailing info@wiltonhistorical.org or calling 203-762-7257.