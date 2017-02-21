Voter canvass is underway

Wilton’s registrars of voters are undertaking a state-required annual canvass of voters who have changed their addresses with the U.S. postal service in the past year.

Although the registrars update the town’s official voter list on a daily basis the annual canvass requires they send an official return-request form to all voters who have requested that their mail be forwarded to out of town addresses and to post office boxes. These forms must be signed and returned within 30 days, indicating voters have moved out of town or that they still reside in Wilton.

For questions about the annual canvass, email the Wilton registrars at registrars@wiltonct.org or call their office at town hall at 203-563-0111.