Girls hockey: Warriors rout Trumbull on Senior Night

Seven different players scored for the Wilton-Norwalk girls hockey team as the Warriors celebrated Senior Night with a 9-2 win over Trumbull-St. Joseph at SoNo Ice House in Norwalk on Wednesday.

Caitlyn Hocker and Meghan Lane each had two goals for the Warriors (8-9), with single tallies by Shannon McEveney, Molly Thomas, Alyssa Laychak, Lauren Chiappetta and Caroline Ferro, who netted her first-ever varsity goal.

Izzy Thelen, Kelly Meyer and Ferro each had two assists, with single assists from Hoecker, Thomas, Chiappetta, Lane and Ali Purvis.

“The girls played very well, all the way through,” said head coach Pete Maxfield, whose team closes out the season today against Guilford at Veteran’s Park in Norwalk, at 6:30.

Izzy Najah finished with 21 saves in goal for Wilton.

“She made some really nice saves. It was one of her better games of the season,” Maxfield said.

Erica Owens scored both goals for Trumbull, while Annika Haakonsen and Audrey Crowe each had an assist.

The Warriors honored their six seniors before the game: Izzy Thelen, Caroline Ferro, Ali Purvis, Lily Blackwell, Kelly Meyer and Lily McDowell.

Notes: Wilton was coming off an 8-2 loss to New Canaan last weekend. Lane scored both goals for the Warriors, and Thomas and Ferro each had an assist.

Najah (22 saves) and Kayla Cohen (three saves) shared goaltending duties for Wilton.

The Rams (8-4-4) finished with a 33-6 edge in shots on goal.

Wilton 9, Trumbull 2

First period

W (13:20) — Meghan Lane (Caitlyn Hocker)

W (5:25) — Shannon McEveney (Molly Thomas)

Second period

W (13:30) — Molly Thomas (Izzy Thelen, Ali Purvis)

W (12:11) — Alyssa Laychak (Kelly Meyer, Lauren Chiappetta)

W (9:41) — Caitlyn Hocker (Izzy Thelen)

W (5:50) — Meghan Lane (Caroline Ferro)

T (4:09) — Erica Owens (unassisted)

Third period

T (7:31) — Erica Owens (Annika Haakonsen, Audrey Crowe)

W (4:45) — Caitlyn Hocker (Caroline Ferro, Meghan Lane)

W (2:52) — Lauren Chiappetta (Alyssa Laychak, Kelly Meyer)

W (0:19) — Caroline Ferro (unassisted)