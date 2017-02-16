Reeves funeral to impact traffic

Phil Reeves, a longtime Wilton resident, U.S. Army veteran, and professional firefighter who served the Westport and Bridgeport communities, will be laid to rest this Saturday, Feb. 18, in an 11 a.m. service at St. Matthew’s Church on New Canaan Road.

Police are notifying local residents and businesses that short-term traffic congestion is possible on lower Route 7 between 10:30 and 11 a.m., and that travel will be slowed on Wolfpit Road from Route 7 through Old Boston Road from 8:30 a.m. to around 1 p.m.

“The Reeves family and the visiting U.S. Army and firefighting members appreciate your patience while we celebrate the life of this outstanding man who gave so much to his country, his town, and his community,” said Lt. Stephen Brennan of the Wilton Police Department.

Reeves was a widely known and respected member of the Wilton community. Because of that, as well as his lengthy service as an Army aviator and a firefighter, a very large crowd of mourners is expected to attend Saturday’s service. In addition to family and friends, several hundred uniformed military and firefighting personnel will be at St. Matthew’s that morning.

The ceremony will begin with a funeral procession from the Collins Funeral Home in Norwalk to St. Matthew’s Church, arriving just before 11. The procession will have a police escort provided by the Norwalk and Wilton police departments.

To minimize traffic congestion, special arrangements have been made for all visiting mourners to park at the Miller-Driscoll school and take shuttle buses to the church.