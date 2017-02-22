Circle of Care receives two grants

Circle of Care, the nonprofit founded in Wilton that helps families of children diagnosed with cancer, has received two grants from the MBIA Foundation. This is the 10th year the foundation has assisted the organization.

A $12,000 grant will enable Circle of Care’s Emergency Financial Assistance Program to relieve some of the financial stress families face.

Seventy percent of families who have a child with cancer can’t pay their bills, and 30% of those families declare personal bankruptcy, a press release said. With average out-of-pocket costs exceeding $30,000, even families with medical insurance are not immune from financial problems.

MBIA is also supporting the Art from the Heart program with a grant of $5,000. In addition to the financial support, MBIA employees have built a team that provides dream room makeovers for children undergoing cancer treatments.

According to the organization, Circle of Care has reached more than 2,000 families, delivering Bags of Love to every newly diagnosed child, transforming over 100 rooms through the Art from the Heart program and provided more than $1 million in direct financial support — more money than any other organization in Connecticut.

MBIA Foundation is part of MBIA Inc., a holding company headquartered in Purchase, N.Y.