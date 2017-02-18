The long game

Sports and politics have long been analogous, and it was to the sports arena state Senator Toni Boucher (R-26) went when she spoke out on Gov. Dannel Malloy’s proposed budget. She took aim in particular at the governor’s plan to shift a third of teacher retirement pension costs onto municipalities.

“The budget and economic stakes for the state of Connecticut have never been higher,” she said on her website. “Our state needs to mount the kind of historic comeback we saw in the Super Bowl. Instead the budget proposed by the governor fails to make the first down.”

Boucher said she agrees with the governor’s statement that all residents need the opportunity for success and that, so far, state government has failed to build a good educational or transportation system.

“Unfortunately, the governor’s playbook doesn’t show us how to achieve these things,” she said. ‘It continues to fumble our children’s educational needs and deserves a personal foul for eliminating the property tax credit and passing an $11-billion increase in unfunded pension liabilities onto our children.”