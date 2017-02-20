Editorial: Pity the pedestrian

When it snows, too often we are so focused on getting back to our normal lives we forget that all that white stuff impacts those around us as well. To wit, we would all do well to remember the “rules of the ‘winter’ road.”

Clean your sidewalks. A walk around Wilton Center on Monday revealed some difficult going. This is the responsibility of every owner whose property abuts a town sidewalk. Don’t forget the part between the sidewalk and a driveway. Too often pedestrians come across a mountain of snow that must be surmounted on their rounds. Clearing of ice and snow must be done within the first six hours after daylight after a storm. Not sure if this means you? There’s a map at town hall. It should be said, some sidewalks in town were absolutely spotless.

Clear the walkway to your front or back door, especially if you are expecting professional help, such as a visiting nurse, or delivery of a package or pizza. Too often we forget, when we walk into our homes from the garage, that someone may have to knock on our front door.

Clear a pathway to your oil intake pipe. Drivers who make oil deliveries should not have to wade through snow to bring the oil that keeps your home warm and toasty.

Finally, this message bears repeating. If you live near a fire hydrant that may have been buried by plowed snow, dig it out. No one wants to see firefighters wasting time to free up a hydrant so they can attach a hose.

Do you keep your car parked outside? Don’t forget to clean its roof of snow before venturing out onto the road. Snow and ice flying off a car can cause a serious accident for those behind it.

Even if the snow near your home is receding, chances are it will snow again and we will get a chance to put these suggestions to good use.