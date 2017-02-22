Wilton Bulletin

Cool sweets

By Wilton Bulletin on February 22, 2017 in Lead News · 0 Comments

If you have a sweet tooth, a cold February can be a boon. At least two weeks of freezing nights are needed for our maples to produce a good flow of late-winter sap, the source of America’s oldest breakfast condiment. A warm month can make the sap tappers nervous.

And there are plenty of maple harvesters around: little Connecticut ranks in the top 10 in the United States in its maple syrup production — some 19,000 gallons annually.

Scientists have found that this sweetener is actually good for you. A single teaspoon contains nearly a quarter of your daily need of manganese plus a good dose of zinc to boot. Both minerals are important ingredients in the body’s antioxidant defenses.

So our maples not only provide shade, oxygen, sweet treats, and terrific fall colors, they also contribute to our good health. —J.S.

Tags:

Previous Post Obituary: John ‘Jack’ Fields, Jr., 26 Next Post Police Log: DUI, failure to appear, accident evasion
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress