Letter: Tolerance proclamation reaffirms town’s core values

To the Editors:

A grassroots, nonpartisan effort by a group of Wilton citizens produced the tolerance proclamation presented to the Board of Selectmen (BOS) on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. The proclamation seeks to reaffirm Wilton’s commitment to the core values of inclusion, tolerance, and civility. At the meeting, the BOS agreed to give active consideration to adopting the proclamation and added it to its Feb. 21 agenda.

The sentiments expressed in the proclamation are completely aligned with the principles and mission of the League of Women Voters of the U.S., and by extension, the League of Women Voters of Wilton (WLWV). The mission of the League is to promote active, informed participation by all citizens in every facet of the governmental process. WLWV supports the pro-democracy values contained in the proclamation: participation, non-discrimination, diversity, and civil debate.

WLWV, therefore, endorses the principles and language of the tolerance proclamation presented to the Board of Selectmen, and encourages the board to adopt such a proclamation at their next meeting on Feb. 21, 2017.

The Wilton League of Women Voters

Steering Committee

Wilton, Feb. 14