Wilton Bulletin Board

Winter Poetry with Judson Scruton, Thursday, Feb. 16, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Four-part seminar series exploring the poetry of Emily Dickinson. Final meeting is Feb. 23. Poetry packet available at front desk one week before the seminar begins. Free. Advance registration required; www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

A Talk about Tai Chi, Thursday, Feb. 16, 7:30 p.m., Cannon Grange Hall, 25 Cannon Road. Grange member Bil Mikulewicz will talk about tai chi and his journey to become a Yang Family tai chi trainer. Free.

AARP Driver Safety Class, Saturday, Feb. 18, 10-2, Wilton Library. Practical techniques on how to adjust to changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging. No tests. Registration required. Cost: $15/AARP members, $20/non-members, cash or check only. Information: 203-762-3950 or wiltonlibrary.org.

Presidents and U.S. Currency, Saturday, Feb. 18, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Presidents’ Day workshop for children explores the history of U.S. currency. Children will make a Mason jar savings bank. Includes snack. Members: $10/child, $25 maximum per family; non-members, $15/child, $35 maximum per family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or call 203-762-7257.

AAA Driver Improvement Program, Sunday, Feb. 19, 8:30 to 12:30, Comstock Community Center. This free program also on Sunday, March 26. To register, visit aaa.com/driverimprovement or call 203-937-2595, ext. 8363, for more information.

Keys to Unlocking Social Security, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m., Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Part of Stop Worrying, Start Living Series presented by OneSource Senior Living. To register, call 203-834-6240.

Art Exhibition and Reception, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 6-7:30 p.m., Wilton Library. Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence Merill Comeau uses murals and garments to explore historical and contemporary women’s roles: the toil of the maker, the privilege of the wearer, the job of mothering, how to be a “good” daughter, and societal expectations for sexual and emotional expression. Free; registration suggested: www.wiltonlibrary.org; (203) 762-3950.

Basketball Senior Night, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m., Zeoli Fieldhouse, 395 Danbury Road. Wilton High School boys basketball Senior Night. Wilton v. Fairfield Ludlowe.

Winter Poetry with Judson Scruton, Thursday, Feb. 23, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library. Four-part seminar series exploring the poetry of Emily Dickinson. Also, Feb. 23. Poetry packet available at front desk one week before the seminar begins. Free. Advance registration required; wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Where in the World, Saturday, Feb. 25, 10 to 5, Wilton Library. The Economic Development Commission and library invite families to mark their countries of ancestry on a wall map on display Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26, from 1 to 5. No registration, drop-in.

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids, Saturday, Feb. 25, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children in grades 4 to 8 may make a creamy chowder while learning about Colonial ways of life. Members: $10; non-members $15. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.

Mah Jongg, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 12:30, Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Beginners welcome. Sponsored by Stay at Home in Wilton and the senior center. RSVP: Kay Chann at 203-762-9026.

Tuesday Movie, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 3-5 p.m., Wilton Senior Center, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road. Libeled Lady will be shown. Spencer Tracy, Jean Harlow, and William Powell star in the 1936 comedy. Free. Complimentary popcorn, candy and soda. RSVP: 203-762-2600.

Stenciled Oil Cloth Workshop, Saturday, March 4, 11-12:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road. Children ages 6 to 12 may make their own small floor mat of oil cloth and stencil a design. Includes a snack of pineapple upside down cake, which the children will help prepare. Members: $10, $25 maximum per family; non-members: $15, $35 per family. Register: info@wiltonhistorical.org or 203-762-7257.