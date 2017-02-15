Police Log: Failure to appear, found iPhone, drug possession, car burglary

Racist flyers case remains open

Police are still seeking information on racist flyers that were discovered in driveways along Newtown Turnpike near the Weston town line on Feb. 6.

More of the flyers were discovered in Weston. Others were reported in Norwalk and Westport.

The flyers partly said, “make American white again.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-834-6260.

Failure to appear

A 38-year-old Wilton man was charged with failure to appear in court on an original charge of breach of peace Feb. 8 at 2:30 p.m.

Police said Joshua Fine, of Deacons Lane, was released on $2,500 bond and will appear in court Feb. 21. The original breach-of-peace charge was related to a domestic incident last September, police said.

Fine voluntarily surrendered himself at police headquarters.

Apple iPhone found

Police received an Apple iPhone with a black case for the lost and found department from a person who found it on Clover Drive.

The owner may retrieve the phone at police headquarters.

Marijuana and morphine

A New York state man was charged for possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana and possession of morphine pills not in their original container on Feb. 11 at 6:15 p.m.

Frank Ditraglia, 26, of Cold Spring, N.Y., was stopped in his vehicle at a traffic stop on Grumman Hill Road near Danbury Road.

He was released on a promise to appear in court Feb. 21.

Car burglary

A burglary was reported of two motor vehicles at Sunset Pass on Feb. 11 between 6:30 p.m. and 9:07 the next morning. A few gift cards totaling $30 were taken.

Both vehicles were locked but there was no sign of forced entry, police said.

The Wilton Police Department responded to three domestic verbal cases during the week of Feb. 7 through Feb. 14.