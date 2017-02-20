Call for youth photographers

The Wilton Arts Council has invited photographers to enter its Focus ’17 competition, but it is extending a special invitation to children from age 4 to eighth grade. They are invited to exhibit up to two of their photographs in the Len Freas Memorial Youth Photography Exhibit that is being held in conjunction with Focus ’17.

The show will be exhibited March 4-30 at Wilton Library.

The Youth Division was created in 2006 in memory of Lenwood W. Freas, who was a very active member of the Wilton Arts Council and served as vice president. An accomplished photographer and painter, he was passionate about the arts and, in particular, about involving young people in the arts.

Accordingly, the youth division was created in his memory to spark an interest in photography among all children. Focus ’17 also has a student division for high school students and an adult division for amateur and professional photographers. Cash prizes and ribbons will be awarded in all divisions.

An awards reception, which is open to the public, will be held on Friday, March 10, from 6 to 7:30 at the library.

For entry details, visit wiltonarts.org or call Beth Schneider at 834-9986 and leave a name and address for an entry form to be mailed.