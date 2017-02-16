Senior Center News: Feb. 16

Got legal questions?

Attorney Christine Tenore will answer questions on legal topics such as updated powers of attorney, living wills, conservatorships, paying for long-term care, and Medicaid at a free session on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 1:30, in the senior center lounge.

She practices in the areas of elder law, estate planning, trusts and probate, conservatorships, long-term care planning and Title XIX/Medicaid benefits. A Wilton resident, she sits on the board of the Wilton Commission on Social Services and is a member of the Connecticut Geriatric Society and the Greater Bridgeport Elderly Services Commission.

No specific legal advice will be given. Call 203-834-6240 to reserve a space.

Unlocking Social Security

Did you know that married couples have up to 567 options for deciding when and how to file for their Social Security benefits? In fact, beginning with the baby boomers who turned 65 in 2010, some 72 million people born between 1946 and 1964 will enter retirement in the next 20 years. For most of these people, Social Security will be a big part of their retirement income. Understanding Social Security benefits is not easy. Mistakes can be costly. Unfortunately, there is no “one size fits all” solution.

OneSource Senior Living will offer a workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m., to help answer questions including:

Will social security be there for me?

How are my benefits calculated?

How do I decide when to collect my benefits?

How does the taxation of benefits work?

What is the impact of government pensions?

Call the senior center at 203-834-6240 to reserve a place.

Computer classes

Internet Basics for Beginners provides the concepts and terminology needed to get you Googling and searching the web for specific information, as well as to download information and pictures. It also covers email (Gmail) attachments, save, and print. Some prior use of the mouse and knowledge of the keyboard are required. Keyboarding practice handout is included. Taught by Andrea Ragusa on Thursday, Feb. 23, 10 to noon, in the Comstock Computer Learning Center. Fee: $10.

WORD 2010/2013 Graphics lets you have fun with software opportunities such as borders for paragraphing and full page, inserting pictures and clipart, changing fonts, using the color wheel, and working with full page and half sheets. WordArt and shapes also will be incorporated in a book cover or art project of choice. Taught by Catherine Myers on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 21-22, in the Comstock Computer Learning Center. Fee: $20.

Technology help

Wilton High School Candy Stripers are Stay at Home in Wilton’s newest volunteers, providing free technology help for seniors with computers, iPads and cell phones. Bring your device with you on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 3:30 to 4:30 in the senior center technology room. For reservations call Janet Johnson at 203-762-2600.

Coming events

Friday, Feb. 17, 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 10, Jewelry Workshop with Viola Galetta; 11:30, Introduction to Bridge with Michael Hess; 12, Bridge with Eleanor Mihailidis; 1:30, Intermediate Bridge with Michael Hess.

Monday, Feb. 20, President’s Day, Senior Center Closed.

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 9:45, BeMoved with Phyllis Hirschfield; 10, Oil and Acrylics with Althea Ericksson; 10, Word Graphics with Catherine Myers; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12, Duplicate Bridge with Maureen Turnier; 12:30, Five Crowns with Nerina Klobas; 2, Chair Yoga at Ogden House.

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 9:30, Sewing at Ogden House; 10, Watercolors; 10, Word Graphics with Catherine Myers; 10, Open Bridge with Michael Hess; 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 1, Mah Jongg; 1:30, Dialogue with Attorney Christine Tenore; 3:30, Technology Help; 6, Social Security Benefits Workshop with OneSource Senior Living.

Thursday, Feb. 23, 10, Internet for Beginners with Andrea Ragusa; 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 10:15, Portraiture with Martha Talburt; 12, Encore Book Club; 12, Lunch; 12:30, Colored Pencils with Martha Talburt; 12:45, Bingo.

Weather policy: When in doubt, call 203-834-6240 after 7 a.m. and listen to the recording for information regarding that day’s activities at the senior center. We do not follow the public school closings.

