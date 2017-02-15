Six Merit finalists named at Wilton High School

Six Wilton High School seniors have been named finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program: Elizabeth R. Healy, William J. Heffernan, Nicholas David Johnson, Nickia A. Muraskin, Stephanie T. Xie, and Brandon W. Zheng.

More than 15,000 finalists have been identified across the country from the 16,000 students who were named as semifinalists in September 2016. To become a finalist, a semifinalist must submit a detailed scholarship application, which includes evidence of an academic record of very high performance, endorsement by the school principal, SAT scores that confirm the student’s earlier qualifying test performance, a self-descriptive essay and evidence of the student’s participation and leadership in school and community activities.

These students are now eligible for National Merit Scholarship recognition, which will be awarded in spring 2017.