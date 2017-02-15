Boys swimming: Wilton cruises past Fairfield

The Wilton boys swim team finished the regular season on Tuesday with a 100-67 victory over the Fairfield Co-op team at the Wilton Y.

The Warriors (5-5) took first in nine of the 11 events, and were up 92-48 after a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 yard backstroke by Will Suchy, Ryan Looney and Nathaniel Snyder. The 100-yard breaststroke was swum exhibition.

Double winners for Wilton were Harrison McCool (200 freestyle, 500 freestyle) and Jack Lewis (100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke.

Gordon Steward won the 200 individual medley and was second in the 100 freestyle, while Will Suchy was first in the 100 backstroke and second in the 50 freestyle.

The Warriors won all three relays. In the 200-yard medley relay, the winning team featured Suchy, Lewis, Gordon Steward and Matt Martin, while the team of Lewis, Martin, James Steward and McCool took first in the 200 freestyle relay.

The foursome of Gordon Steward, McCool, Kyle Wilson and Suchy was victorious in the 400 freestyle relay.

For Fairfield, CJ Ryan won the 50 freestyle (23.4) and took second in the 100 breast (1:08.4), while Christopher Schreiner took first in the 100 butterfly (1:00.57).

Connor Colarco placed second in the 200 free (2:00.07), and Jesmond Bollman was second in both the 200 IM (2:06.85) and 500 free (5:14.35). Joseph McKee finished third in both the 50 free (24.78) and 100 free (54.31).

Tuesday’s meet also features the team’s Senior Recognition Ceremony, as head coach Todd Stevens honored his three senior captains, Suchy, McCool and Wilson.

Wilton results for the meet were:

200 medley relay — 1. Wilton (Will Suchy, Jack Lewis, Gordon Steward, Matt Martin), 1:45.86; 3. Wilton (Ryan Looney, Dylan Flanagan, Nathaniel Snyder, Jackson Dill), 1:57.84; 4. Wilton (William Trentos, Jason Cai, Matthew Lamanna, Ryan Frankel), 2:04.77

200 freestyle — 1. Harrison McCool (1:54.9), 3. Kyle Wilson (2:02.34), 5. Looney (2:07.11);

200 IM — 1. G. Steward (2:05.8), 3. Martin (2:16.91), 4. Mattias Schaller (2:24.65);

50 freestyle — 2. Suchy (23.46), 4. Dill (24.87), 5. Frankel (26.58);

100 butterfly — 2. Martin (1:01.02), 3. Lamanna (1:03.65), 4. Schaller (1:04.33);

100 freestyle — 1. Lewis (49.48), 2. G. Steward (51.09), 4. Frankel (58.68);

500 freestyle — 1. McCool (5:09.28), 3. Dill (5:29.96), 5. Wilson (5:33.4);

200 freestyle relay — 1. Wilton (Lewis, Martin, James Steward, McCool), 1:39.37; 3. Wilton (Flanagan, Maxwell Downing, Schaller, Frankel), 1:48.5; 5. Wilton (Cai, Lamanna, Trentos, Jubair Huq), 2:01.81;

100 backstroke — 1. Suchy (59.58), 2. Looney (1:03.07), 3. Snyder (1:05.84);

100 breaststroke — 1. Lewis (1:05.24), 3. Flanagan (1:12.28), 5. Cai (1:16.62);

400 freestyle relay — 1. Wilton (G. Steward, McCool, Wilson, Suchy), 3:38.53; 4. Wilton (Huq, Lamanna, Snyder, Flanagan), 4:11.02.