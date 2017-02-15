GFA roundup: Forland wins fourth straight New England title

Greens Farms Academy athletes from Wilton had the following results in recent action:

Wrestling

Hans Forland of Wilton won the Western New England Independent School Wrestling Association championship on Saturday. For Forland, wrestling for the second straight year at 120 pounds, it was his fourth straight WNEISWA championship. He is the sixth person in the history of the tournament to accomplish that feat and GFA’s first-ever four-time FAA and four-time WNEISWA champ.

Fencing

The GFA boys varsity fencing competed against Morgan High School at home on Feb. 8 and narrowly lost 14-13, despite starting the match with 12 losses by default, as the GFA team was four fencers short of a full team. The GFA team won 13 out of the 15 bouts fenced.

The boys epee won 8-1. Captain Luke Duffy of Wilton went 3-0, scoring 15 points in total, and losing only two points across all three bouts.

Boys basketball

On Feb. 5, the GFA boys basketball team scored a 84-59 victory over Hyde School of Woodstock. Brady Reynolds of Wilton had five points for the Dragons, who improved to 14-3 with their seventh win in a row.