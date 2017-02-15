Skiing: Wilton boys sweep our in final meet

The Wilton High ski teams had their final meet of the regular season on Tuesday at Mt. Southington, with the girls team going 2-2 and the boys team sweeping four opponents.

The Wilton boys finished fifth overall out of 12 teams on the hill. Fairfield Prep was first overall with a combined time (top six skiers) of 289.90, followed by Staples (293.33), Ridgefield (295.07), Fairfield (304.55), Wilton (309.71), Weston (313.27), Cheshire (315.90), Barlow (319.41), Glastonbury (328.36), New Canaan (342.11), Darien (351.90) and Farmington (DSQ).

The Warriors (20-5) were skiing head-to-head against Weston, Cheshire, Barlow and Glastonbury, and finished the day 4-0.

The result was impressive given that three of the team’s skiers fell while August Theoharides, who has finished first for the team in almost every race, had a bad first run and didn’t factor in the scoring.

Patrick Verrilli led the Warriors as he was 19th out of 112 skiers with a combined time for two runs of 49.74. He was followed by Nathan Reznik (31st, 50.49), Dom Polito (33rd, 50.63), John Fortuna (39th, 51.48), Peter Vogric (54th, 53.61), Matt Arrix (56th, 53.76) and Theoharides (85th, 66.34).

Michael Hueglin fell on his first run but came back with a time of 23.44 on his second run, which was the 12th best time. Theoharides came back on the second run with a time of 23.81, that was the 20th best.

The Wilton girls finished seventh out of 11 teams on the hill. Fairfield had the best team time with a 295.43, followed by Ridgefield (300.67), Staples (302.46), Darien (303.27), Barlow (312.15), Weston (313.08), Wilton (314.39), Glastonbury (314.79), Lauralton Hall (320.82), Cheshire (327.56) and Farmington (DSQ).

In head-to-head competition, Wilton beat Glastonbury and Cheshire but lost to Barlow and Weston. The Warriors finished the regular season at 10-11.

Emily O’Brien had the best finish, placing 18th out of 103 skiers with a time of 49.66. Hannah Jung was the next finisher, taking 23rd in 50.21, followed by Julia Bonnist (29th, 51.17), Hope Ullman (48th, 53.14), Katie Reid (57th, 54.51), Emily Welch (64th, 55.70), Grace Ullman (65th, 55.88), Megan Kaeyer (69th, 56.26) and Lara Burke (90th, 61.23).