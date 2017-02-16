Library Lines: Feb. 16

Drive safely!

That’s the watchword taken to heart by AARP with its Driver Safety Class set for Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 to 2. The four-hour session is designed for drivers age 50 and older. The course covers the normal changes in vision, hearing and reaction times associated with aging. Practical techniques are discussed along with awareness of safer practices in today’s driving environment. This is a classroom only session — there are no written or driving tests. Please see the library’s website for more details. Registration is required. The cost for the program is $15 for members; $20 for non-members.

Weir Farm exhibition

Merill Comeau is Weir Farm’s Artist-in-Residence this month who will be exhibiting at the library on Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Merill’s work takes the shape of murals and garments that explore historical and contemporary women’s roles: the toil of the maker, the privilege of the wearer, the job of mothering, how to be a “good” daughter, and societal expectations for sexual and emotional expression. The program is co-sponsored by Weir Farm Art Center and Weir Farm National Historic Site and presented by Wilton Library. Free; registration is suggested especially during the winter months.

Curly writing is back

The kids had so much fun the last time Cursive Writing was held, the library is offering the program again on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 4 to 5. Children ages 9 and older will learn the “ancient” skills of handwriting and get to practice it with fun activities. It is almost like learning a secret code! They will learn how to write, read and create a cool craft using their new-found abilities. Registration is required.

Green symposium recap

Wilton Go Green and the library are presenting a forum that includes a recap of the 2016 How Green Could Wilton Be? Symposium on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The program highlights the sharing of 15 collaborative, sustainability initiatives in the areas of land, water, energy, food, and recycling; ways to get involved in working groups that will create initiative plans; and a Zero Food Waste School Program. Special guests at the event will be as follows: Land — Donna Merrill, executive director, Wilton Conservation Land Trust; Water — Louise Washer, Norwalk River Watershed Association and Jeff Yates, national director of volunteer operations, Trout Unlimited; Energy — Richard Creeth, co-chair, Wilton Energy Commission; Food — Ted Stonbely, director of admissions, The Montessori School; Materials Management (Recycling) — Tina Duncan, Wilton Go Green; Zero Food Waste Program — Gary Cuneen, executive director, Seven Generations Ahead. Questions relating to the event may be directed to Daphne Dixon, Wilton Go Green executive director at 203-536-4695. Free; registration is recommended.

Mapping one’s culture

The Wilton Economic Development Commission and the library are celebrating Wilton’s diversity by welcoming families to mark their countries of ancestry on a wall map that will be on display in the gallery on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 to 5 and Sunday, Feb. 26, from 1 to 5. Children are invited to decorate paper squares in images reflecting their cultural heritage, which will then be constructed into a paper quilt that will be displayed in the Children’s Library. Through this project, Wilton’s growing diversity will be creatively illustrated through the eyes of its children. There is no registration required — families may just drop by and join in the fun.

Resources for vision impaired

Curling up in a corner with a good book is the dream of book lovers, but it’s not that easy if their sight is impaired by aging, illness, or accident. The library is adding to its long list of resources available to the visually impaired with its brand new “Large Print” iPad pre-loaded with The New York Times and Wall Street Journal subscriptions. This new addition will be available to be borrowed and used in the library — a perfect way to read the news by the warm, cozy fireplace. The new iPad complements the other services/devices available through the library: two portable Optelec magnifying devices (one stays in the library; one can be borrowed and taken on errands or to one’s home); one tabletop Optelec for in-library use; large-print books, books on CD, downloadable audiobooks, and downloadable eBooks with adjustable font size. To learn more about all these options, please call the library’s reference librarians at 203-762-6350.

The library will be closed Monday, Feb. 20, for Presidents Day. To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station classes at 203-762-6342.