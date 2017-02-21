Peter Haynes in Born Yesterday

Peter Haynes, of Wilton, portrays Senator Hedges in the Garson Kanin comedy Born Yesterday, the next production of the Town Players of New Canaan. It will open Friday, Feb. 24, and run for three weekends, at the Powerhouse Performing Arts Center in Waveny Park.

At the center of the play, which premiered on Broadway 70 years ago, is Billie Dawn, the beautiful, but ignorant ex-showgirl paramour of millionaire junk king Harry Brock. The two arrive in Washington, D.C., where Harry and his crooked lawyer, Ed Devery, plot to buy off a senator to put forth an amendment that will benefit Harry’s business. Disgusted by Billie’s socially inappropriate behavior, Harry hires an idealistic reporter, Paul Verrall, to educate her. As Billie absorbs Paul’s knowledge and ideals, her view of what she wants to do with her life changes and that includes putting the kibosh on Harry’s dirty business deals.

Born Yesterday will run Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 24-25, March 3-4, and March 10-11, at 8 p.m. Matinee performances will take place on Sundays, Feb. 26 and March 5, at 2:30. Tickets may be ordered by calling the box office at 203-966-7371 or online at tpnc.org.