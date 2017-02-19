Wilton Chamber updates Web presence

With more splashes of color and a lot more useful information, the Wilton Chamber of Commerce is hoping its newly updated website will provide a greater service to the town’s business community.

The Chamber has 200 members, ranging from restaurants in Wilton Center to sporting goods shops on Route 7.

The new website, which may be found at wiltonchamber.com, was running on Feb. 13 to get the bugs out.

“We are just working out the bugs right now and are planning to be operational next week,” said Debra Hanson, executive director of the Chamber. She helped develop the updated new website with Chamber member Jack Nash, of Nash Tech.

“This website is designed to be more of a community resource while highlighting and promoting our members,” Hanson said. “It will feature more dynamic visuals, more community events along with Chamber events, an expanded member directory with individual business pages, and will be more user-friendly.”

The Chamber is a nonprofit organization funded by members, events and sponsorships.

“We just wanted to provide enhanced services to our membership and the community,” Hanson said.

It’s a new year, and the updated website is not the only new focus at the Wilton Chamber. The Chamber is dedicating the year to promoting businesses in town in such ways as increasing the presence on social media.

“Our new directive and focus for 2017 will be to concentrate on and increase our efforts to promote and market member businesses. We have increased our presence on social media and will make regular postings to promote all types of member businesses and services in addition to announcing their updates, news, awards, and special offerings during the year,” Hanson said in an interview in January.

The Chamber will work to build its social network with likes and shares, and it will ask members to be more active with this as well.

“Our goal is to always add some value for our members,” said Tom Sato, president of the Chamber and owner of Wilton Hardware.

Stores downtown get attention because they are in the center of things, but the Chamber wants to help bring more customers to all businesses, even the home-based ones, Sato said.

“We want to get more people to our storefronts and businesses,” he said. “And with our new world of social media, help generate traffic for them. Hopefully it works. We try to stay up with the times and generate anything we can.”

The Wilton Chamber of Commerce’s statement of purpose is to help all businesses grow, Hanson said.

“Our statement of purpose is to help member businesses prosper and grow through many avenues and activities such as producing community and special events that bring customers into our town and allow members to showcase their businesses, referrals, opportunities to network at many events, educational seminars, and more,” Hanson said.

“We will continue to work closely, also, with the local press to gain exposure for our members,” she said.