The Senior Corps of Retired Executives, known as SCORE, Fairfield County chapter and co-sponsor the Weston Library will present a free SCORE Small Business Workshop, Optimizing Your Mobile Devices and PC, Thursday Feb. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Weston Library, 56 Norfield Road, Weston.

As the lines between technology and lifestyle blur, the choices become limitless and overwhelming, according to presenter Bud Freund.

Freund said he makes computers do what they’re supposed to do and stop doing what they shouldn’t. He has been teaching technology and providing tech support to small businesses and families looking for reasonable, cost-effective technology solutions for almost 20 years. He is a frequent SCORE workshop presenter as well as a certified SCORE mentor.

SCORE offers free business counseling.

Questions/Comments: score.fairfieldcounty@gmail.com or call 203-831-0065.