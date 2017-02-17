Koutsoukos wins Middlebrook Geo Bee

Wilton Bulletin

Sixth grader Lukas Koutsoukos was named the winner of Middlebrook School’s 2017 National Geographic Geography Bee on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Lukas, who competed intensely in the final round against seventh grader Emily Budkowski, is awaiting notice from National Geographic to see if he qualifies for the March 31 state championship at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain.

“Having run this bee for the last 10 years, and having seen many middle-schoolers compete, I have a feeling Lukas will be on the stage at CCSU for the final championship round,” said social studies teacher John Priest.

