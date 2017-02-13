High wind advisory — nearly 700 power outages in Wilton

With gusty winds blowing, there are nearly 700 power outages in Wilton this afternoon. The larges is the result of a broken power line on Skunk Lane, with 632 outages, according to Eversource. There was no estimate on when power might be restored.

There are also wires down on Kent Road, Range Road and there is an underground issue on School Road.

The high winds are causing many outages across the state — nearly 7,300.

The National Weather Service this afternoon issued a high wind warning — which would be apparent to anyone outdoors today, Feb. 13, — that will be in effect until 6 this evening.

Wind will be from the northwest at 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Although the temperature will be around 35, there will be wind chill values between 20 and 25.

The strongest winds will be through late afternoon, and may blow down trees, tree limbs, and power lines.

Earlier this afternoon Wilton Fire Department responded to downed wires at Chipmunk Lane and Kent Road.