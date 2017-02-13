Gymnastics: Warriors take fifth at FCIACs

The Wilton High gymnastics team’s fortunes usually rise and fall on the team’s beam performance, and that proved to be the case at Saturday’s FCIAC championships.

Unfortunately, it was not the Warriors’ best day on the beam, with a season-low score of 30.75. That left Wilton, which had hopes of finishing third, having to settle for fifth place with a score of 131.15.

“Beam is what did us in,” said head coach Gary Chadwick. “We’ve been very inconsistent on beam this year.”

Wilton had scored 32.0 and 32.4 on beam in its two meets the week before FCIACs, and Saturday’s score was about 1.5 points off its season average.

Greenwich repeated as FCIAC champ with a score of 143.25, followed by Trumbull (138.55), Darien (133.35), Ludlowe (132.8) and Wilton (131.15). Staples was a distant sixth (123.0), followed by five other teams.

Two Warriors earned first-team all-FCIAC — Meredith Nash on vault and Nicki Babkowski on floor. Nash was also second-team all-FCIAC on floor, while Babkowski made the second team on vault.

Also earning second-team all-FCIAC honors were Kayla Heber (vault), Nicole Beecher (vault), Taylor White (vault), Brooke Taffler (vault), Meg McNamara (floor), Kate Ginsburg (floor), Alyssa Jarrett (bars) and Alex Uriarte (beam)

The highlight of the meet for Wilton came on vault, with its best score of the season with 34.35, placing third.

All six vaulters earned all-FCIAC honors. Nash led the way with an 8.8 to place fifth and make first-team all-FCIAC.

Earning second-team all-FCIAC on vault were Heber (8.6) and Beecher (8.6), who tied for ninth; Babkowski (8.45, tied for 10th); White (8.4, tied for 11th); and Taffler (8.35, tied for 12th).

Also making first-team all-FCIAC was Babkowski on floor, as she finished tied for sixth with an 8.7 score.

Second-team all-FCIAC honors on floor were earned by Nash (8.6, tied for seventh), McNamara (8.1, tied for 11th) and Ginsburg (8.0, tied for 12th).

On bars, Wilton was led by Jarrett, who scored an 8.3 to tie for 10th, earning second-team all-FCIAC.

The beam effort was led by Uriarte, who placed ninth with an 8.3 score, earning second-team all-FCIAC.

The Warriors have one more regular-season meet, on Thursday at New Milford, and then will prepare for the class state championships on Feb. 25 at Pomperaug High School.

Wilton is currently ranked eighth in the state with an average of 131.51. Chadwick believes the Warriors have the potential to score a lot higher than they did at FCIACs.

“We left probably two points out there,” he said.

Several Warriors are also vying for spots in the State Open in various events. Gymnasts qualify for the open if their season average in any event ranks in the top 40 in the state.

At the moment, Nash is ranked 37th in the vault (8.625) and Babkowski is 38th (8.6125).

Babkowski is also ranked 23rd on floor (8.7375), while Nash is ranked 30th (8.675).

On bars, Uriarte is ranked 34th (8.25) and Jarrett is 37th (8.2).

On beam, Ginsburg is still in the running, ranked 47th (8.2875).

FCIAC results

Vault (34.35)

5. Meredith Nash 8.8

9. Kayla Heber 8.6

9. Nicole Beecher 8.6

10. Nicki Babkowski 8.45

11. Taylor White 8.4

12. Brooke Taffler 8.35

Bars (32.55)

10. Alyssa Jarrett 8.3

13. Meg McNamara 8.15

14. Alex Uriarte 8.1

15. Kate Ginsburg 8.0

16. Brooke Taffler 7.9

24. Lauren Cooper 7.1

Beam (30.75)

9. Alex Uriarte 8.3

16. Meredith Nash 7.6

17. Alyssa Jarrett 7.5

19. Carter Siegel 7.35

27. Marra Woodring 6.7

Floor (33.4)

6. Nicki Babkowski 8.7

7. Meredith Nash 8.6

11. Meg McNamara 8.1

12. Kate Ginsburg 8.0

15. Kayle Heber 7.7

20. Taylor White 7.2

— J.B. Cozens