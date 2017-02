Wilton schools will open on a two-hour delay Monday, Feb. 13.

Cider Mill will open at 9:40.

Wilton High School, Middlebrook and Our Lady of Fatima will open at 10:20.

Miller-Driscoll will open at 11:05.

Wilton Library plans to open at its normal time, 10 a.m., but advises patrons to call first before heading over.

Eversource reports 59 outages in Wilton this morning.

Metro-North reports good service on both the New Haven and Danbury branch rail lines.