Wilton Bulletin

Track: Breene is double Class L champ, McMormick wins 3200

By Wilton Bulletin on February 12, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Aaron Breene bounced back from a disappointing showing at the FCIAC championships to become a double state champion at Saturday’s Class L state indoor track and field championships, held at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Breene, a Wilton High senior, took first in both the 1000-meter and 1600-meter races, accounting for 20 of Wilton’s 22 points at the meet, as the Warriors finished ninth.

The Wilton girls team also had a state champ, as junior Morgan McCormick won the 3200 meters. The Warriors finished fifth in the team standings with 29 points.

Breene won the 1000 in a time of 2:35.72, edging out Manchester’s Joe Pearl by about a half a second. In the 1600 meters, his time was 4:34.47, about a second ahead of runner-up Patrick Cassidy of Hall.

The other two points for the Wilton boys came from a fifth-place finish in the 300 meters by Chris Colbert, in a time of 36.85.

McCormick lowered her season-best time in the 3200 by nearly four seconds with an 11:00.49, winning by more than six seconds over runner-up Bridgid Selfors of Mercy.

The other Wilton girl to place individually was Andreen Reid, who was sixth in the long jump with a leap of 14’11.5”.

The Warriors other 18 points came from the relays, including second-place finishes in both the 4×200 and 4×800.

In the 4×200, the team of Reid, Tatum Kelly, Anna Sherman and Julia Vitarelli lowered its season-best time by about two and half seconds to finish second in 1:52.09.

The 4×800 relay team (Nina Mellin, McCormick, Lily Kealy and Elizabeth Healy) lowered its season-best time by more than 46 seconds, taking second place in 10:02.01.

The Wilton girls also placed fifth in the 4×400 relay with the team of Ashley Viterelli, Kealy, Julia Vitarelli and Healy, lowing its season-best time by about a second with a 4:18.95.

Wilton results for the Class L meet were:

Girls

55 meters — 12. Tatum Kelly (7.93);

3200 — 1. Morgan McCormick (11:00.49); 13. Nina Mellin (12:33.8); 17. Elizabeth Lynch (12:47.6);

55m hurdles — 13. Meri Santomero (10.01);

4×200 — 2. Wilton  (Andreen Reid, Tatum Kelly, Anna Sherman, Julia Vitarelli), 1:52.09;            

4×400 — 5. Wilton (Ashley Vitarelli, Lily Kealy, Julia Vitarelli, Elizabeth Healy), 4:18.95;         

4×800 — 2. Wilton (Nina Mellin, Morgan McCormick, Lily Kealy, Elizabeth Healy), 10:02.01;          

1600m sprint medley relay — 10. Wilton (Anna Sherman, Molly Ward, Bianca Reuter, Carly Sullivan) 4:45.6;

High jump — 12. Meri Santomero (4’6”);

Long jump — 6. Andreen Reid 14’11.5”);

Shot put — 13. Brady Faria (31’7.75”), 14. Covadonga Perez Pelaez (31’4.75”);

Boys

300 — 5. Chris Colbert (36.85);

1000 — 1. Aaron Breene (2:35.72);  

1600 — 1. Aaron Breene (4:34.47);  

4×200 — 21. Wilton (Richard Tomasetti, Cameron Beck, Andrew Nisco, Tyler Daher), 1:41.54;

4×400 — 10. Wilton (Chris Colbert, Richard Tomasetti, Andrew Nisco, Aaron Breene), 3:44.43;

Shot put — 23 AJ Pykosz (38’3”).

 

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Boys hockey: Wilton falls to Trinity 6-1 Next Post Wrestling: Zeyher rules at 170 to win FCIAC title, Wilton's first in 14 years
About author
Wilton Bulletin

Wilton Bulletin


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Wilton Bulletin

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Wilton Bulletin, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress