Aaron Breene bounced back from a disappointing showing at the FCIAC championships to become a double state champion at Saturday’s Class L state indoor track and field championships, held at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Breene, a Wilton High senior, took first in both the 1000-meter and 1600-meter races, accounting for 20 of Wilton’s 22 points at the meet, as the Warriors finished ninth.

The Wilton girls team also had a state champ, as junior Morgan McCormick won the 3200 meters. The Warriors finished fifth in the team standings with 29 points.

Breene won the 1000 in a time of 2:35.72, edging out Manchester’s Joe Pearl by about a half a second. In the 1600 meters, his time was 4:34.47, about a second ahead of runner-up Patrick Cassidy of Hall.

The other two points for the Wilton boys came from a fifth-place finish in the 300 meters by Chris Colbert, in a time of 36.85.

McCormick lowered her season-best time in the 3200 by nearly four seconds with an 11:00.49, winning by more than six seconds over runner-up Bridgid Selfors of Mercy.

The other Wilton girl to place individually was Andreen Reid, who was sixth in the long jump with a leap of 14’11.5”.

The Warriors other 18 points came from the relays, including second-place finishes in both the 4×200 and 4×800.

In the 4×200, the team of Reid, Tatum Kelly, Anna Sherman and Julia Vitarelli lowered its season-best time by about two and half seconds to finish second in 1:52.09.

The 4×800 relay team (Nina Mellin, McCormick, Lily Kealy and Elizabeth Healy) lowered its season-best time by more than 46 seconds, taking second place in 10:02.01.

The Wilton girls also placed fifth in the 4×400 relay with the team of Ashley Viterelli, Kealy, Julia Vitarelli and Healy, lowing its season-best time by about a second with a 4:18.95.

Wilton results for the Class L meet were:

Girls

55 meters — 12. Tatum Kelly (7.93);

3200 — 1. Morgan McCormick (11:00.49); 13. Nina Mellin (12:33.8); 17. Elizabeth Lynch (12:47.6);

55m hurdles — 13. Meri Santomero (10.01);

4×200 — 2. Wilton (Andreen Reid, Tatum Kelly, Anna Sherman, Julia Vitarelli), 1:52.09;

4×400 — 5. Wilton (Ashley Vitarelli, Lily Kealy, Julia Vitarelli, Elizabeth Healy), 4:18.95;

4×800 — 2. Wilton (Nina Mellin, Morgan McCormick, Lily Kealy, Elizabeth Healy), 10:02.01;

1600m sprint medley relay — 10. Wilton (Anna Sherman, Molly Ward, Bianca Reuter, Carly Sullivan) 4:45.6;

High jump — 12. Meri Santomero (4’6”);

Long jump — 6. Andreen Reid 14’11.5”);

Shot put — 13. Brady Faria (31’7.75”), 14. Covadonga Perez Pelaez (31’4.75”);

Boys

300 — 5. Chris Colbert (36.85);

1000 — 1. Aaron Breene (2:35.72);

1600 — 1. Aaron Breene (4:34.47);

4×200 — 21. Wilton (Richard Tomasetti, Cameron Beck, Andrew Nisco, Tyler Daher), 1:41.54;

4×400 — 10. Wilton (Chris Colbert, Richard Tomasetti, Andrew Nisco, Aaron Breene), 3:44.43;

Shot put — 23 AJ Pykosz (38’3”).