Zach Zeyher put in a dominating performance at Saturday’s FCIAC wrestling championships, winning the 170-pound weight division with three impressive victories — becoming Wilton’s first FCIAC champ in 14 years.

The team’s junior captain avenged a loss earlier in the season to Staples’ Kieran Clarke, pinning Clarke, the top seed, with four seconds left in the title match. Up to that point Zeyher, the second seed, had built a 6-0 lead.

In the semifinals, he had dominated Mattheus Riberio of Fairfield Warde from start to finish in a 7-0 decision. He had opened the tourney by pinning Jesse Patton of Danbury in the quarterfinals, at 1:38.

Zeyher improved his season record to 29-4. He is Wilton’s first FCIAC wrestling champ since Ian Macallum in 2003.

Three other Warriors placed, with Travis Longo taking third at 106 pounds, Nick Rende placing fourth at 126, and Griffin Morris finishing sixth at 182.

Wilton finish ninth in the team standings at the meet, held at New Canaan High School.

Longo, the top seed, won his first match over Terry Brannigan of Staples (by pin, 0:44) but lost in the semifinals to Ben Smart of Ridgefield (by pin, 5:31). He came back in the consolation bracket to beat Nick Khzous of New Canaan (by pin, 2:05) and Chase Parrott of Westhill (8-4 decision) to take third. He improved his season record to 28-1.

Rende, seeded fourth at 126, won his first match 18-3 over Zack Taylor of Fairfield Ludlowe, but lost in the quarterfinals to top-seeded, and eventual champ, Tristan Haviland of Trumbull, 9-1. He won his first wrestleback match over Jesse Walker of Ridgefield, 10-4, before falling to Tyler Sung of New Canaan in the third-place match, 6-2. Rende is now 28-4 on the season.

Morris, a freshman, was seeded seventh at 182 pounds. He opened with 10-2 decision over Cole Bautista of Westhill, and lost in the quarterfinals to Brett Nutter of Trumbull (by pin, 1:59).

In the consolation round, Morris scored a 5-3 win over Josiah Jones of New Canaan, before being pinned by Dom Mastro of Ludlowe, at 2:56. In the fifth-place match, he lost to Ryan Maloney of Staples (by pin, 3:56).

Three other Wilton wrestlers won one match.

At 113 pounds, Finn McGovern pinned Bill Griffin of Stamford in his opening match (at 4:29) before losing to second-seeded Matt Ryan of Trumbull (by pin, 1:45). In the consolation round, he lost an 8-4 decision to Kyle Hammel of Westhill.

Jacob Robb pinned Noah Kane of Warde in his opening match at 160 pounds, before losing to top-seeded Mike Ceci of Greenwich, the eventual champ (by pin, 1:24). He lost his first consolation round match to Mike Greco of Trumbull (by pin, 1:40).

At 220 pounds, Tyler Previte pinned Ridgefield’s Ryan Canavan in the first round, at 4:25, before losing to the top seed (and eventual champ) Andrew Marquis (by pin, 0:26). He lost by pin (4:52) to Dillian Gonzalez of Westhill in the wrestlebacks.

— J.B. Cozens