Boys hockey: Wilton falls to Trinity 6-1

The Wilton High boys hockey team got into an early 2-0 hole and never recovered, losing to Trinity Catholic 6-1 on Saturday night at Terry Conners Rink in Stamford.

The Crusaders got goals from Shane Haggerty and Jack Kinahan in a span of 17 seconds to lead 2-0 about three minutes into the game. Will Telling made it 3-0 with 7:16 left in the period.

The lead was 6-0 after two periods. Trinity had a 28-9 advantage in shots on goal in the first two periods.

Wilton broke the shutout with 1:16 left, on a power play, when Michael Lindberg’s slap shot from the point was deflected in by Pete Koch.

Kinahan (2,1) and Telling (2,0) each had two goals for the Crusaders. Quinn Thompson had a goal and two assists, and Haggerty had one goal. Kyle Bernard had two assists, with single assists by Connor Scanlon and Jake Levato.

Chris Randolph played the first 20:22 in goal for Wilton, stopping 20 of 24 shots. Alex Sywak played the final 24:38 and stopped six of eight shots. Zach Lockwood stopped 16 of 17 shots in goal for the Crusaders.

Trinity improved to 6-9 on the season, while the Warriors (2-13) suffered their 12th loss in a row.

Trinity Catholic 6, Wilton 1

First period

TC (12:05): Shane Haggerty (Connor Scanlon);

TC (11:48): Jack Kinahan (Quinn Thompson);

TC (7:16): Will Telling (Kyle Bernard), power play;

Second period

TC (10:25): Jack Kinahan (Quinn Thompson);

TC (9:38): Quinn Thompson (Jake Levato, Jack Kinahan);

TC (4:15): Will Telling (Kyle Bernard);

Third period

W (1:26): Peter Koch (Michael Lindberg), power play.