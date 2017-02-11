With snow expected Wilton Library postpones concert

With as much as six inches of snow expected on Sunday, Feb. 12, Wilton Library has postponed its Connecticut’s Own Concert scheduled for Sunday afternoon from 4 to 5. The Madera Winds quintet was scheduled to perform. A new date has not yet been announced.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Three to six inches of snow, with sleet and ice mixed in, is expected.

With temperatures in the high 20s to low 30s, the forecast calls for a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain throughout the day on Sunday.

On Sunday night, the forecast calls for rain and sleet likely before 9, then rain and snow likely between 9 and 11, then a chance of snow after 11. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Monday is expected to start off cloudy and then turn mostly sunny, with a high near 35.